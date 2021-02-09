MARKET NEWS

Berger Paints Q3 net jumps 51.2% to Rs 275 crore

It had posted a net profit of Rs 181.9 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

PTI
February 09, 2021 / 06:48 PM IST
 
 
Berger Paints on Tuesday reported a 51.2 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 275 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 2,118.2 crore, up 25 percent, during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,695.9 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, Berger Paints said in a BSE filing.

Shares of Berger Paints India settled 2.06 per cent higher at Rs 768 apiece on the BSE.
