    Berger Paints Q2 results: Net profit flat at Rs 219 crore, revenue rises 20%

    Revenue from operations increased 20 percent to Rs 2,670.9 crore against Rs 2,225 crore registered in September 2021 quarter

    Moneycontrol News
    November 10, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Berger Paints on November 10 reported a 0.2 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 219.4 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 218.9 crore in the year-ago period.

    Revenue from operations increased 20 percent to Rs 2,670.9 crore against Rs 2,225 crore registered in September 2021 quarter.

    Total expenses were at Rs 2,393.56 crore, up 23.4 percent from Rs 1,939.59 crore in Q2FY22.

    Moreover, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 2.8 percent to Rs 364 crore as compared to Rs 354 crore registered in the same quarter last fiscal, while its EBIT margin fell 230 basis points to 13.6 percent.

    On a standalone basis, the company's net profit came in at Rs 190.68 crore as against Rs. 191.79 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year, representing a decline of 0.58 percent, while its revenue was up 22.5 percent at Rs. 2373.75 crore as against September 2021 quarter.

    Meanwhile, shares of Berger Paints on November 10 (Thursday) closed 0.97 percent lower at Rs 583.45 apiece on BSE against its previous close.
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 05:42 pm