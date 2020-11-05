172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|berger-paints-q2-net-profit-up-13-55-at-rs221crore-6073251.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 07:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Berger Paints Q2 net profit up 13.55% at Rs 221 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 194.66 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, Berger Paints India said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
Berger Paints India Ltd on Thursday reported an increase of 13.55 percent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 221.05 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020.

Its revenue from operations was up 9 percent at Rs 1,742.55 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,598.58 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Berger Paints’ total expenses were at Rs 1,471.97 crore in Q2 FY2020-21.

Shares of Berger Paints India settled at Rs 646.95 apiece on the BSE, up 1.43 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 07:23 pm

tags #Berger Paints India #Business #Results

