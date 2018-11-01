App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 04:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Berger Paints Q2 net profit rises 5.35% to Rs 117.29 cr

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,502.07 crore. It was Rs 1,291.83 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, Berger Paints said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Berger Paints on Thursday reported 5.35 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 117.29 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. It had posted a net profit of Rs 111.34 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,502.07 crore. It was Rs 1,291.83 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, Berger Paints said in a BSE filing.

Meanwhile, the company said its revenue was not comparable as sales were recorded net of GST, whereas earlier sales were recorded gross of excise duty.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 04:12 pm

tags #Berger paints #BSE #earnings #Results

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.