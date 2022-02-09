MARKET NEWS

    Berger Paints' net profit falls 8 percent to Rs 253 crore in December quarter

    Shares of Berger Paints India Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 722.55 on the BSE, up 0.62 per cent from the previous close.

    PTI
    February 09, 2022 / 09:29 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Berger Paints India Ltd on Wednesday reported an eight per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 252.97 crore for the December 2021 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 274.98 crore during the corresponding quarter last year, Berger Paints India said in a regulatory filing.

    Its revenue from operations during October-December 2021 jumped 20.42 per cent to Rs 2,550.77 crore, compared with Rs 2,118.19 crore in the year-ago period. Berger Paints' total expenses stood at Rs 2,228.56 crore in December 2021, a 26.26 per cent jump as against Rs 1,764.94 crore a year ago.

    Tags: #Berger Paints India Q3 #net profit #Q3 earnings #q3 results
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 09:29 pm
