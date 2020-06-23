App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Berger Paints India Q4 net profit down 6.5% to Rs 103.18 crore

The company's total expenses fell 7.38 per cent to Rs 1,209.81 crore in March quarter from Rs 1,306.25 crore in the year-ago quarter.

 
 
Berger Paints India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 6.51 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 103.18 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 110.37 crore during January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Berger Paints India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations declined 7.96 per cent to Rs 1,354.84 crore during the quarter under review as compared with Rs 1,472.09 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company's total expenses fell 7.38 per cent to Rs 1,209.81 crore in March quarter from Rs 1,306.25 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For fiscal year 2019-20, its net profit rose 32.84 per cent to Rs 656.10 crore as compared with Rs 493.89 crore in 2018-19.

Revenue from operations also increased 5.01 per cent to Rs 6,365.82 crore in 2019-20 as against Rs 6,061.86 crore in 2018-19.

In a separate filing, Berger Paints India said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.30 per equity share for financial year 2019-20.

"This, together with the interim dividend already paid @Rs 1.90 per equity share of Re 1/- each, aggregates to a total dividend of Rs 2.20 (220 per cent) per equity share of Re 1/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2019-2020," it added.

Shares of Berger Paints India on Tuesday closed 2.02 per cent higher at Rs 515.50 on the BSE.

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 08:26 pm

