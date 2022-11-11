 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Berger Paints Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,670.92 crore, up 20.04% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Berger Paints India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,670.92 crore in September 2022 up 20.04% from Rs. 2,225.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 219.36 crore in September 2022 up 0.23% from Rs. 218.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 376.53 crore in September 2022 up 2.6% from Rs. 366.98 crore in September 2021.

Berger Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 2.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.25 in September 2021.

Berger Paints shares closed at 583.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.81% returns over the last 6 months and -24.75% over the last 12 months.

Berger Paints India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,670.92 2,759.70 2,225.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,670.92 2,759.70 2,225.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,592.09 1,622.82 1,303.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 238.42 284.66 177.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -102.44 -134.34 -108.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 160.37 146.03 141.93
Depreciation 62.47 62.80 55.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 418.53 435.69 356.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 301.48 342.04 298.10
Other Income 12.58 13.04 12.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 314.06 355.08 311.09
Interest 24.12 16.26 12.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 289.94 338.82 298.41
Exceptional Items 3.06 -- --
P/L Before Tax 293.00 338.82 298.41
Tax 73.49 88.58 79.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 219.51 250.24 219.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 219.51 250.24 219.23
Minority Interest -0.15 -0.28 -0.36
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 3.47 -0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 219.36 253.43 218.85
Equity Share Capital 97.13 97.13 97.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.26 2.61 2.25
Diluted EPS 2.26 2.61 2.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.26 2.61 2.25
Diluted EPS 2.26 2.61 2.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:51 am
