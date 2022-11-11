English
    Berger Paints Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,670.92 crore, up 20.04% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Berger Paints India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,670.92 crore in September 2022 up 20.04% from Rs. 2,225.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 219.36 crore in September 2022 up 0.23% from Rs. 218.85 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 376.53 crore in September 2022 up 2.6% from Rs. 366.98 crore in September 2021.

    Berger Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 2.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.25 in September 2021.

    Berger Paints shares closed at 583.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.81% returns over the last 6 months and -24.75% over the last 12 months.

    Berger Paints India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,670.922,759.702,225.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,670.922,759.702,225.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,592.091,622.821,303.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods238.42284.66177.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-102.44-134.34-108.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost160.37146.03141.93
    Depreciation62.4762.8055.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses418.53435.69356.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax301.48342.04298.10
    Other Income12.5813.0412.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax314.06355.08311.09
    Interest24.1216.2612.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax289.94338.82298.41
    Exceptional Items3.06----
    P/L Before Tax293.00338.82298.41
    Tax73.4988.5879.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities219.51250.24219.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period219.51250.24219.23
    Minority Interest-0.15-0.28-0.36
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--3.47-0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates219.36253.43218.85
    Equity Share Capital97.1397.1397.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.262.612.25
    Diluted EPS2.262.612.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.262.612.25
    Diluted EPS2.262.612.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

