Berger Paints Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,598.58 crore, up 7.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,598.58 crore in September 2019 up 7.28% from Rs. 1,490.06 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 194.98 crore in September 2019 up 66.24% from Rs. 117.29 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 266.85 crore in September 2019 up 21.95% from Rs. 218.82 crore in September 2018.

Berger Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.20 in September 2018.

Berger Paints shares closed at 498.30 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 60.04% returns over the last 6 months and 65.52% over the last 12 months.