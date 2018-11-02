Berger Paints Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,490.06 crore, Up 16.26% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,490.06 1,483.01 1,281.71 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,490.06 1,483.01 1,281.71 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 900.91 798.33 620.48 Purchase of Traded Goods 107.85 107.58 88.11 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -95.95 -8.52 23.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 104.86 97.77 94.88 Depreciation 33.64 34.02 30.59 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 265.58 260.84 256.11 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 173.17 192.99 168.54 Other Income 12.01 16.43 10.12 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 185.18 209.42 178.66 Interest 7.89 3.83 7.61 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 177.29 205.59 171.05 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 177.29 205.59 171.05 Tax 59.65 71.51 62.21 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 117.64 134.08 108.84 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 117.64 134.08 108.84 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.35 0.80 2.50 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 117.29 134.88 111.34 Equity Share Capital 97.10 97.10 97.10 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.20 1.39 1.15 Diluted EPS 1.20 1.39 1.15 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.20 1.39 1.15 Diluted EPS 1.20 1.39 1.15 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited