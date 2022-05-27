 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Berger Paints Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,187.51 crore, up 7.97% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Berger Paints India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,187.51 crore in March 2022 up 7.97% from Rs. 2,026.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 220.66 crore in March 2022 up 5.79% from Rs. 208.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 365.56 crore in March 2022 up 4.28% from Rs. 350.57 crore in March 2021.

Berger Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.15 in March 2021.

Berger Paints shares closed at 568.05 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.46% returns over the last 6 months and -31.75% over the last 12 months.

Berger Paints India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,187.51 2,550.77 2,026.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,187.51 2,550.77 2,026.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,349.20 1,421.93 1,272.17
Purchase of Traded Goods 236.08 193.01 97.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -248.88 0.32 -228.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 134.13 136.03 126.79
Depreciation 59.75 56.05 54.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 370.54 407.37 422.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 286.69 336.06 281.38
Other Income 19.12 15.45 15.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 305.81 351.51 296.38
Interest 14.61 13.85 11.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 291.20 337.66 284.45
Exceptional Items 5.24 -- --
P/L Before Tax 296.44 337.66 284.45
Tax 76.15 84.17 74.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 220.29 253.49 209.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 220.29 253.49 209.68
Minority Interest 0.37 -0.25 -0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.52 -1.08
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 220.66 252.72 208.59
Equity Share Capital 97.13 97.13 97.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.27 2.60 2.15
Diluted EPS 2.27 2.60 2.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.27 2.60 2.15
Diluted EPS 2.27 2.60 2.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Berger paints #Berger Paints India #Earnings First-Cut #Paints & Varnishes #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 11:52 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.