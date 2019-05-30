Berger Paints Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,472.09 crore, up 13.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,472.09 crore in March 2019 up 13.39% from Rs. 1,298.27 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.84 crore in March 2019 up 5.3% from Rs. 106.21 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 228.21 crore in March 2019 up 7.46% from Rs. 212.37 crore in March 2018.

Berger Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.09 in March 2018.

Berger Paints shares closed at 292.00 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -8.71% returns over the last 6 months and -2.10% over the last 12 months.