    Berger Paints Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,029.51 crore, up 9.78% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Berger Paints India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,029.51 crore in June 2023 up 9.78% from Rs. 2,759.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 354.35 crore in June 2023 up 39.82% from Rs. 253.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 570.33 crore in June 2023 up 36.48% from Rs. 417.88 crore in June 2022.

    Berger Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 3.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.61 in June 2022.

    Berger Paints shares closed at 698.60 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.87% returns over the last 6 months and 4.83% over the last 12 months.

    Berger Paints India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,029.512,443.632,759.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,029.512,443.632,759.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,481.021,335.451,622.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods247.59201.00284.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks94.48-66.27-134.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost166.90154.69146.03
    Depreciation78.2174.4162.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses482.77450.00435.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax478.54294.35342.04
    Other Income13.5815.0713.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax492.12309.42355.08
    Interest19.7129.3016.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax472.41280.12338.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax472.41280.12338.82
    Tax121.2771.9288.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities351.14208.20250.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period351.14208.20250.24
    Minority Interest-0.56-0.32-0.28
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.77-22.193.47
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates354.35185.69253.43
    Equity Share Capital97.1497.1497.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.651.912.61
    Diluted EPS3.651.912.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.651.912.61
    Diluted EPS3.651.912.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:44 pm

