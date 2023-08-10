Berger Paints Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,029.51 crore, up 9.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,029.51 crore in June 2023 up 9.78% from Rs. 2,759.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 354.35 crore in June 2023 up 39.82% from Rs. 253.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 570.33 crore in June 2023 up 36.48% from Rs. 417.88 crore in June 2022.

Berger Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 3.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.61 in June 2022.

Berger Paints shares closed at 698.60 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.87% returns over the last 6 months and 4.83% over the last 12 months.