Berger Paints Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,759.70 crore, up 53.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,759.70 crore in June 2022 up 53.45% from Rs. 1,798.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 253.43 crore in June 2022 up 80.26% from Rs. 140.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 417.88 crore in June 2022 up 63.52% from Rs. 255.56 crore in June 2021.

Berger Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 2.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.45 in June 2021.

Berger Paints shares closed at 667.00 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.28% returns over the last 6 months and -20.80% over the last 12 months.