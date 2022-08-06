 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Berger Paints Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,759.70 crore, up 53.45% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Berger Paints India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,759.70 crore in June 2022 up 53.45% from Rs. 1,798.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 253.43 crore in June 2022 up 80.26% from Rs. 140.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 417.88 crore in June 2022 up 63.52% from Rs. 255.56 crore in June 2021.

Berger Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 2.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.45 in June 2021.

Berger Paints shares closed at 667.00 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.28% returns over the last 6 months and -20.80% over the last 12 months.

Berger Paints India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,759.70 2,187.51 1,798.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,759.70 2,187.51 1,798.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,622.82 1,349.20 972.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 284.66 236.08 156.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -134.34 -248.88 -24.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 146.03 134.13 131.03
Depreciation 62.80 59.75 54.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 435.69 370.54 324.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 342.04 286.69 183.71
Other Income 13.04 19.12 17.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 355.08 305.81 200.74
Interest 16.26 14.61 9.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 338.82 291.20 191.16
Exceptional Items -- 5.24 --
P/L Before Tax 338.82 296.44 191.16
Tax 88.58 76.15 49.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 250.24 220.29 141.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 250.24 220.29 141.32
Minority Interest -0.28 0.37 0.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.47 -- -0.84
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 253.43 220.66 140.59
Equity Share Capital 97.13 97.13 97.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.61 2.27 1.45
Diluted EPS 2.61 2.27 1.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.61 2.27 1.45
Diluted EPS 2.61 2.27 1.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Berger paints #Berger Paints India #Earnings First-Cut #Paints & Varnishes #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.