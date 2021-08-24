Berger Paints Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,798.49 crore, up 93.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,798.49 crore in June 2021 up 93.23% from Rs. 930.76 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.59 crore in June 2021 up 811.74% from Rs. 15.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 255.56 crore in June 2021 up 155.76% from Rs. 99.92 crore in June 2020.

Berger Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2020.

Berger Paints shares closed at 795.45 on August 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.22% returns over the last 6 months and 39.59% over the last 12 months.