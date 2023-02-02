Berger Paints Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,693.59 crore, up 5.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Berger Paints India are:Net Sales at Rs 2,693.59 crore in December 2022 up 5.6% from Rs. 2,550.77 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 200.94 crore in December 2022 down 20.49% from Rs. 252.72 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 360.53 crore in December 2022 down 11.54% from Rs. 407.56 crore in December 2021.
Berger Paints EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in December 2021.
|Berger Paints shares closed at 549.75 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.74% returns over the last 6 months and -25.97% over the last 12 months.
|Berger Paints India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,693.59
|2,670.92
|2,550.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,693.59
|2,670.92
|2,550.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,302.26
|1,592.09
|1,421.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|247.06
|238.42
|193.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|209.81
|-102.44
|0.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|148.10
|160.37
|136.03
|Depreciation
|64.35
|62.47
|56.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|436.71
|418.53
|407.37
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|285.30
|301.48
|336.06
|Other Income
|10.88
|12.58
|15.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|296.18
|314.06
|351.51
|Interest
|29.55
|24.12
|13.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|266.63
|289.94
|337.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|3.06
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|266.63
|293.00
|337.66
|Tax
|67.95
|73.49
|84.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|198.68
|219.51
|253.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|198.68
|219.51
|253.49
|Minority Interest
|-0.23
|-0.15
|-0.25
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.49
|--
|-0.52
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|200.94
|219.36
|252.72
|Equity Share Capital
|97.13
|97.13
|97.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.07
|2.26
|2.60
|Diluted EPS
|2.07
|2.26
|2.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.07
|2.26
|2.60
|Diluted EPS
|2.07
|2.26
|2.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited