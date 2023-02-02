 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Berger Paints Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,693.59 crore, up 5.6% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Berger Paints India are:Net Sales at Rs 2,693.59 crore in December 2022 up 5.6% from Rs. 2,550.77 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 200.94 crore in December 2022 down 20.49% from Rs. 252.72 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 360.53 crore in December 2022 down 11.54% from Rs. 407.56 crore in December 2021.
Berger Paints EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in December 2021. Berger Paints shares closed at 549.75 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.74% returns over the last 6 months and -25.97% over the last 12 months.
Berger Paints India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2,693.592,670.922,550.77
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,693.592,670.922,550.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,302.261,592.091,421.93
Purchase of Traded Goods247.06238.42193.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks209.81-102.440.32
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost148.10160.37136.03
Depreciation64.3562.4756.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses436.71418.53407.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax285.30301.48336.06
Other Income10.8812.5815.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax296.18314.06351.51
Interest29.5524.1213.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax266.63289.94337.66
Exceptional Items--3.06--
P/L Before Tax266.63293.00337.66
Tax67.9573.4984.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities198.68219.51253.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period198.68219.51253.49
Minority Interest-0.23-0.15-0.25
Share Of P/L Of Associates2.49---0.52
Net P/L After M.I & Associates200.94219.36252.72
Equity Share Capital97.1397.1397.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.072.262.60
Diluted EPS2.072.262.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.072.262.60
Diluted EPS2.072.262.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Berger paints #Berger Paints India #Earnings First-Cut #Paints & Varnishes #Results
first published: Feb 2, 2023 11:33 pm