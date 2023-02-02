Berger Paints Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,693.59 crore, up 5.6% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,693.59 2,670.92 2,550.77 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,693.59 2,670.92 2,550.77 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,302.26 1,592.09 1,421.93 Purchase of Traded Goods 247.06 238.42 193.01 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 209.81 -102.44 0.32 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 148.10 160.37 136.03 Depreciation 64.35 62.47 56.05 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 436.71 418.53 407.37 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 285.30 301.48 336.06 Other Income 10.88 12.58 15.45 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 296.18 314.06 351.51 Interest 29.55 24.12 13.85 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 266.63 289.94 337.66 Exceptional Items -- 3.06 -- P/L Before Tax 266.63 293.00 337.66 Tax 67.95 73.49 84.17 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 198.68 219.51 253.49 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 198.68 219.51 253.49 Minority Interest -0.23 -0.15 -0.25 Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.49 -- -0.52 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 200.94 219.36 252.72 Equity Share Capital 97.13 97.13 97.13 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.07 2.26 2.60 Diluted EPS 2.07 2.26 2.60 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.07 2.26 2.60 Diluted EPS 2.07 2.26 2.60 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited