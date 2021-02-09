Berger Paints Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,118.19 crore, up 24.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,118.19 crore in December 2020 up 24.9% from Rs. 1,695.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 274.80 crore in December 2020 up 50.7% from Rs. 182.35 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 430.59 crore in December 2020 up 38.66% from Rs. 310.53 crore in December 2019.

Berger Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.91 in December 2019.

Berger Paints shares closed at 751.95 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.36% returns over the last 6 months and 29.16% over the last 12 months.