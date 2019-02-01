Berger Paints Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,616.70 crore, up 20.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,616.70 crore in December 2018 up 20.77% from Rs. 1,338.63 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.85 crore in December 2018 up 2.65% from Rs. 130.39 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.13 crore in December 2018 up 7.95% from Rs. 232.64 crore in December 2017.

Berger Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 1.38 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.34 in December 2017.

Berger Paints shares closed at 292.00 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -8.59% returns over the last 6 months and 12.24% over the last 12 months.