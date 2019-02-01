App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Berger Paints Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,616.70 crore, up 20.77% Y-o-Y

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Berger Paints India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,616.70 crore in December 2018 up 20.77% from Rs. 1,338.63 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.85 crore in December 2018 up 2.65% from Rs. 130.39 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.13 crore in December 2018 up 7.95% from Rs. 232.64 crore in December 2017.

Berger Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 1.38 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.34 in December 2017.

Berger Paints shares closed at 292.00 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -8.59% returns over the last 6 months and 12.24% over the last 12 months.

Berger Paints India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,616.70 1,490.06 1,338.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,616.70 1,490.06 1,338.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 871.23 900.91 643.37
Purchase of Traded Goods 124.42 107.85 106.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.01 -95.95 26.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 100.62 104.86 87.09
Depreciation 35.51 33.64 31.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 274.41 265.58 253.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 200.50 173.17 191.41
Other Income 15.12 12.01 10.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 215.62 185.18 201.46
Interest 10.94 7.89 7.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 204.68 177.29 193.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 204.68 177.29 193.69
Tax 69.87 59.65 65.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 134.81 117.64 128.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 134.81 117.64 128.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.96 -0.35 2.37
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 133.85 117.29 130.39
Equity Share Capital 97.10 97.10 97.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.38 1.20 1.34
Diluted EPS 1.38 1.20 1.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.38 1.20 1.34
Diluted EPS 1.38 1.20 1.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Feb 1, 2019 06:38 pm

tags #Berger paints #Berger Paints India #Earnings First-Cut #Paints & Varnishes #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.