Berger Paints: Competition could impact growth potential











The company expects the revenue mix to improve hereon following the softening in raw material prices and product launches

Berger Paints | CMP: Rs 558.85 | The stock jumped over 3 percent despite the company posting a decline in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter. The paint manufacturer's consolidated net profit for the Oct-Dec period declined 20.5 percent on year to 200.9 crore dragged by higher expenses and a weak operational performance. Morgan Stanley has assigned an Underweight rating to the stock and slashed its target price by nearly 12 percent to Rs 507.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook Highlights Domestic volume growth of ~6 percent High-cost inventory dents margins Continues to gain market share in Q3FY23 Trades 52 times FY24 earnings Berger Paints reported a mixed performance in Q3FY23 as revenue growth came in line with expectations, but profitability lagged, owing to multiple headwinds. Key result highlights Berger delivered a revenue growth of 6 percent year on year (YoY) in the quarter that ended in December 2022, driven by an improvement in demand traction from both industrial and decorative paints. Gross margin, however, contracted by...

