Bengal Tea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore, up 31.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore in March 2023 up 31.16% from Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2023 down 144.32% from Rs. 12.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2023 down 140.12% from Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2022.

Bengal Tea shares closed at 73.91 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.03% returns over the last 6 months and 5.36% over the last 12 months.