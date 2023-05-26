Bengal Tea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore, up 31.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal Tea and Fabrics are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore in March 2023 up 31.16% from Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2023 down 144.32% from Rs. 12.14 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2023 down 140.12% from Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2022.
Bengal Tea shares closed at 73.91 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.03% returns over the last 6 months and 5.36% over the last 12 months.
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.62
|16.66
|2.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.62
|16.66
|2.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.66
|2.32
|0.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.82
|7.24
|0.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.99
|4.95
|3.82
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.43
|0.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.30
|2.75
|2.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.63
|-1.03
|-4.77
|Other Income
|1.37
|0.63
|1.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.26
|-0.40
|-3.72
|Interest
|0.21
|0.08
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.47
|-0.48
|-3.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|30.03
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.47
|-0.48
|26.30
|Tax
|-1.63
|-0.28
|-0.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.84
|-0.20
|27.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|1.46
|-1.75
|-14.94
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.38
|-1.95
|12.14
|Equity Share Capital
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.97
|-2.16
|13.48
|Diluted EPS
|-5.97
|-2.16
|13.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.97
|-2.16
|13.48
|Diluted EPS
|-5.97
|-2.16
|13.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited