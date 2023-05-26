English
    Bengal Tea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore, up 31.16% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal Tea and Fabrics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore in March 2023 up 31.16% from Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2023 down 144.32% from Rs. 12.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2023 down 140.12% from Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2022.

    Bengal Tea shares closed at 73.91 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.03% returns over the last 6 months and 5.36% over the last 12 months.

    Bengal Tea and Fabrics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.6216.662.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.6216.662.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.662.320.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.827.240.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.994.953.82
    Depreciation0.480.430.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.302.752.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.63-1.03-4.77
    Other Income1.370.631.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.26-0.40-3.72
    Interest0.210.080.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.47-0.48-3.73
    Exceptional Items----30.03
    P/L Before Tax-8.47-0.4826.30
    Tax-1.63-0.28-0.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.84-0.2027.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items1.46-1.75-14.94
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.38-1.9512.14
    Equity Share Capital9.019.019.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.97-2.1613.48
    Diluted EPS-5.97-2.1613.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.97-2.1613.48
    Diluted EPS-5.97-2.1613.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023