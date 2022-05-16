 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengal Tea Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.76 crore, down 87.3% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal Tea and Fabrics are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.76 crore in March 2022 down 87.3% from Rs. 21.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.14 crore in March 2022 up 759.78% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2022 down 6380% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Bengal Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 13.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.04 in March 2021.

Bengal Tea shares closed at 74.70 on May 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.73% returns over the last 6 months and 66.00% over the last 12 months.

Bengal Tea and Fabrics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.76 31.77 21.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.76 31.77 21.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.67 9.60 13.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.18 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.16 5.77 0.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.82 5.99 5.17
Depreciation 0.48 0.88 0.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.40 6.88 6.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.77 2.47 -4.68
Other Income 1.05 0.07 3.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.72 2.54 -0.99
Interest 0.01 0.49 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.73 2.05 -1.39
Exceptional Items 30.03 -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.30 2.05 -1.39
Tax -0.78 0.23 0.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.08 1.82 -1.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -14.94 -- -0.05
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.14 1.82 -1.84
Equity Share Capital 9.01 9.01 9.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.48 2.02 -2.04
Diluted EPS 13.48 2.02 -2.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.48 2.02 -2.04
Diluted EPS 13.48 2.02 -2.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Bengal Tea #Bengal Tea and Fabrics #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Composite Mills
first published: May 16, 2022 08:55 am
