Bengal Tea Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.76 crore, down 87.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.76 crore in March 2022 down 87.3% from Rs. 21.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.14 crore in March 2022 up 759.78% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2022 down 6380% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Bengal Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 13.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.04 in March 2021.

Bengal Tea shares closed at 74.70 on May 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.73% returns over the last 6 months and 66.00% over the last 12 months.