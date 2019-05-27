Bengal Tea Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.07 crore, up 4.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal Tea and Fabrics are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.07 crore in March 2019 up 4.48% from Rs. 22.08 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2019 up 22.61% from Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2019 down 14.63% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2018.
Bengal Tea shares closed at 34.35 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -36.97% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.07
|26.54
|22.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.07
|26.54
|22.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.40
|10.83
|9.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.11
|0.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.26
|1.51
|2.31
|Power & Fuel
|3.44
|3.27
|3.07
|Employees Cost
|4.59
|5.84
|5.54
|Depreciation
|1.21
|1.19
|1.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.35
|4.36
|5.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.18
|-0.57
|-5.06
|Other Income
|0.68
|0.08
|0.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.50
|-0.49
|-4.26
|Interest
|0.66
|0.54
|0.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.16
|-1.03
|-5.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.16
|-1.03
|-5.01
|Tax
|-1.71
|-0.47
|-3.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.45
|-0.56
|-1.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.11
|-0.01
|-3.22
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.56
|-0.57
|-4.60
|Equity Share Capital
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.95
|-0.63
|-5.10
|Diluted EPS
|-3.95
|-0.63
|-5.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.95
|-0.63
|-5.10
|Diluted EPS
|-3.95
|-0.63
|-5.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited