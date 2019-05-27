Bengal Tea Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.07 crore, up 4.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.07 crore in March 2019 up 4.48% from Rs. 22.08 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2019 up 22.61% from Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2019 down 14.63% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2018.

Bengal Tea shares closed at 34.35 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -36.97% returns over the last 6 months