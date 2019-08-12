Bengal Tea Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 31.54 crore, up 8.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.54 crore in June 2019 up 8.76% from Rs. 29.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2019 down 51.24% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2019 down 12.33% from Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2018.

Bengal Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.34 in June 2018.

Bengal Tea shares closed at 29.00 on August 08, 2019 (BSE)