Bengal Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.66 crore, down 47.56% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal Tea and Fabrics are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.66 crore in December 2022 down 47.56% from Rs. 31.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2022 down 207.14% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 99.12% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2021.

Bengal Tea and Fabrics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.66 19.65 31.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.66 19.65 31.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.32 5.69 9.60
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.24 -4.33 5.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.95 5.55 5.99
Depreciation 0.43 0.44 0.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.75 4.71 6.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.03 7.59 2.47
Other Income 0.63 0.68 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.40 8.27 2.54
Interest 0.08 0.07 0.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.48 8.20 2.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.48 8.20 2.05
Tax -0.28 3.45 0.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.20 4.75 1.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -1.75 1.99 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.95 6.74 1.82
Equity Share Capital 9.01 9.01 9.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.16 7.48 2.02
Diluted EPS -2.16 7.48 2.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.16 7.48 2.02
Diluted EPS -2.16 7.48 2.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited