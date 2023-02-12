Bengal Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.66 crore, down 47.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.66 crore in December 2022 down 47.56% from Rs. 31.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2022 down 207.14% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 99.12% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2021.