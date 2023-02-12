Bengal Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.66 crore, down 47.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal Tea and Fabrics are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.66 crore in December 2022 down 47.56% from Rs. 31.77 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2022 down 207.14% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 99.12% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2021.
Bengal Tea shares closed at 77.90 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.83% returns over the last 6 months and 8.34% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.66
|19.65
|31.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.66
|19.65
|31.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.32
|5.69
|9.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.24
|-4.33
|5.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.95
|5.55
|5.99
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.44
|0.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.75
|4.71
|6.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.03
|7.59
|2.47
|Other Income
|0.63
|0.68
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|8.27
|2.54
|Interest
|0.08
|0.07
|0.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.48
|8.20
|2.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.48
|8.20
|2.05
|Tax
|-0.28
|3.45
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.20
|4.75
|1.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1.75
|1.99
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.95
|6.74
|1.82
|Equity Share Capital
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.16
|7.48
|2.02
|Diluted EPS
|-2.16
|7.48
|2.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.16
|7.48
|2.02
|Diluted EPS
|-2.16
|7.48
|2.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited