English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bengal Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.66 crore, down 47.56% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal Tea and Fabrics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.66 crore in December 2022 down 47.56% from Rs. 31.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2022 down 207.14% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 99.12% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2021.

    Bengal Tea and Fabrics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.6619.6531.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.6619.6531.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.325.699.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.24-4.335.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.955.555.99
    Depreciation0.430.440.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.754.716.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.037.592.47
    Other Income0.630.680.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.408.272.54
    Interest0.080.070.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.488.202.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.488.202.05
    Tax-0.283.450.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.204.751.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-1.751.99--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.956.741.82
    Equity Share Capital9.019.019.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.167.482.02
    Diluted EPS-2.167.482.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.167.482.02
    Diluted EPS-2.167.482.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited