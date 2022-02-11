Bengal Tea Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.77 crore, up 7.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.77 crore in December 2021 up 7.37% from Rs. 29.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2021 down 15.74% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2021 up 10.32% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2020.

Bengal Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.40 in December 2020.

Bengal Tea shares closed at 71.90 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)