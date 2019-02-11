Bengal Tea Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 26.54 crore, down 17.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.54 crore in December 2018 down 17.91% from Rs. 32.33 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2018 down 127.01% from Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2018 down 85.89% from Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2017.

Bengal Tea shares closed at 43.50 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -19.44% returns over the last 6 months and -21.90% over the last 12 months.