Bengal Tea Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 26.54 crore, down 17.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal Tea and Fabrics are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.54 crore in December 2018 down 17.91% from Rs. 32.33 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2018 down 127.01% from Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2018 down 85.89% from Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2017.
Bengal Tea shares closed at 43.50 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -19.44% returns over the last 6 months and -21.90% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.54
|32.00
|32.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.54
|32.00
|32.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.83
|13.90
|11.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.11
|--
|0.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.51
|-3.36
|1.44
|Power & Fuel
|3.27
|4.07
|3.52
|Employees Cost
|5.84
|6.53
|5.95
|Depreciation
|1.19
|1.19
|1.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.36
|6.11
|4.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|3.56
|3.71
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.30
|-0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|3.86
|3.58
|Interest
|0.54
|0.57
|0.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.03
|3.29
|2.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.03
|3.29
|2.90
|Tax
|-0.47
|0.79
|0.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.56
|2.50
|2.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.01
|0.10
|0.11
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.57
|2.60
|2.11
|Equity Share Capital
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|2.88
|2.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|2.88
|2.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|2.88
|2.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|2.88
|2.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited