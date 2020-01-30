Bengal Steel Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal Steel Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019 up 694.52% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2019 up 800% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018.

Bengal Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2018.

Bengal Steel shares closed at 10.00 on November 28, 2014 (BSE)