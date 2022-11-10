 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bengal & Assam Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.26 crore, up 13.64% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 97.26 crore in September 2022 up 13.64% from Rs. 85.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.78 crore in September 2022 up 22.51% from Rs. 61.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.67 crore in September 2022 up 13.7% from Rs. 85.02 crore in September 2021.

Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 67.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 54.76 in September 2021.

Bengal & Assam shares closed at 3,116.55 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.78% returns over the last 6 months and 46.95% over the last 12 months.

Bengal and Assam Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 97.26 1.66 85.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 97.26 1.66 85.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.90 0.79 0.73
Depreciation 0.15 0.15 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.48 0.40 1.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.74 0.32 83.05
Other Income 2.78 1.78 1.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 96.52 2.11 84.86
Interest 4.43 4.73 7.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 92.08 -2.63 76.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 92.08 -2.63 76.97
Tax 16.30 0.43 15.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 75.78 -3.06 61.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 75.78 -3.06 61.86
Equity Share Capital 11.30 11.30 11.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 67.08 -2.71 54.76
Diluted EPS 67.08 -2.71 54.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 67.08 -2.71 54.76
Diluted EPS 67.08 -2.71 54.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bengal &amp; Assam #Bengal and Assam Company #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:27 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.