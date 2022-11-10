Bengal & Assam Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.26 crore, up 13.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 97.26 crore in September 2022 up 13.64% from Rs. 85.59 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.78 crore in September 2022 up 22.51% from Rs. 61.86 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.67 crore in September 2022 up 13.7% from Rs. 85.02 crore in September 2021.
Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 67.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 54.76 in September 2021.
Bengal & Assam shares closed at 3,116.55 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.78% returns over the last 6 months and 46.95% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bengal and Assam Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|97.26
|1.66
|85.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|97.26
|1.66
|85.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.90
|0.79
|0.73
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.48
|0.40
|1.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|93.74
|0.32
|83.05
|Other Income
|2.78
|1.78
|1.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|96.52
|2.11
|84.86
|Interest
|4.43
|4.73
|7.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|92.08
|-2.63
|76.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|92.08
|-2.63
|76.97
|Tax
|16.30
|0.43
|15.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|75.78
|-3.06
|61.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|75.78
|-3.06
|61.86
|Equity Share Capital
|11.30
|11.30
|11.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|67.08
|-2.71
|54.76
|Diluted EPS
|67.08
|-2.71
|54.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|67.08
|-2.71
|54.76
|Diluted EPS
|67.08
|-2.71
|54.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited