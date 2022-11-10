English
    Bengal & Assam Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.26 crore, up 13.64% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.26 crore in September 2022 up 13.64% from Rs. 85.59 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.78 crore in September 2022 up 22.51% from Rs. 61.86 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.67 crore in September 2022 up 13.7% from Rs. 85.02 crore in September 2021.

    Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 67.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 54.76 in September 2021.

    Bengal & Assam shares closed at 3,116.55 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.78% returns over the last 6 months and 46.95% over the last 12 months.

    Bengal and Assam Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.261.6685.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.261.6685.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.900.790.73
    Depreciation0.150.150.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.480.401.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.740.3283.05
    Other Income2.781.781.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.522.1184.86
    Interest4.434.737.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax92.08-2.6376.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax92.08-2.6376.97
    Tax16.300.4315.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities75.78-3.0661.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period75.78-3.0661.86
    Equity Share Capital11.3011.3011.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS67.08-2.7154.76
    Diluted EPS67.08-2.7154.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS67.08-2.7154.76
    Diluted EPS67.08-2.7154.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

