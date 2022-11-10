Bengal & Assam Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.26 crore, up 13.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.26 crore in September 2022 up 13.64% from Rs. 85.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.78 crore in September 2022 up 22.51% from Rs. 61.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.67 crore in September 2022 up 13.7% from Rs. 85.02 crore in September 2021.

Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 67.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 54.76 in September 2021.

Bengal & Assam shares closed at 3,116.55 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.78% returns over the last 6 months and 46.95% over the last 12 months.