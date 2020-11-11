Bengal & Assam Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.47 crore, down 80.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.47 crore in September 2020 down 80.59% from Rs. 74.53 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.89 crore in September 2020 down 90.09% from Rs. 59.47 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.05 crore in September 2020 down 79.42% from Rs. 73.13 crore in September 2019.
Bengal & Assam EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.22 in September 2020 from Rs. 52.64 in September 2019.
Bengal & Assam shares closed at 1,452.85 on November 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given 25.26% returns over the last 6 months and 2.01% over the last 12 months.
|Bengal and Assam Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.47
|13.77
|74.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.47
|13.77
|74.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.73
|0.70
|0.62
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.20
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.48
|0.39
|2.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.06
|12.47
|71.03
|Other Income
|1.79
|1.78
|1.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.85
|14.26
|72.88
|Interest
|8.52
|8.59
|11.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.32
|5.67
|60.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.32
|5.67
|60.90
|Tax
|0.43
|-1.07
|1.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.89
|6.74
|59.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.89
|6.74
|59.47
|Equity Share Capital
|11.30
|11.30
|11.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.22
|5.97
|52.64
|Diluted EPS
|5.22
|5.97
|52.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.22
|5.97
|52.64
|Diluted EPS
|5.22
|5.97
|52.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 12:33 pm