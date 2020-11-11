Bengal & Assam Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.47 crore, down 80.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.47 crore in September 2020 down 80.59% from Rs. 74.53 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.89 crore in September 2020 down 90.09% from Rs. 59.47 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.05 crore in September 2020 down 79.42% from Rs. 73.13 crore in September 2019.

Bengal & Assam EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.22 in September 2020 from Rs. 52.64 in September 2019.

Bengal & Assam shares closed at 1,452.85 on November 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given 25.26% returns over the last 6 months and 2.01% over the last 12 months.