Bengal & Assam Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 25.25 crore, down 7.72% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.25 crore in September 2018 down 7.72% from Rs. 27.36 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.90 crore in September 2018 down 6.67% from Rs. 23.46 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.61 crore in September 2018 down 9.46% from Rs. 27.18 crore in September 2017.
Bengal & Assam EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.22 in September 2018 from Rs. 27.02 in September 2017.
Bengal & Assam shares closed at 1,585.30 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -35.31% returns over the last 6 months and -19.92% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bengal and Assam Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.25
|1.71
|27.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.25
|1.71
|27.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.53
|0.48
|0.41
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.07
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.54
|0.58
|1.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.10
|0.59
|25.65
|Other Income
|1.43
|1.45
|1.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.53
|2.03
|27.11
|Interest
|2.35
|2.62
|3.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|22.18
|-0.58
|23.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|22.18
|-0.58
|23.70
|Tax
|0.28
|-0.02
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|21.90
|-0.56
|23.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|21.90
|-0.56
|23.46
|Equity Share Capital
|8.68
|8.68
|8.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|25.22
|-0.65
|27.02
|Diluted EPS
|25.22
|-0.65
|27.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|25.22
|-0.65
|27.02
|Diluted EPS
|25.22
|-0.65
|27.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited