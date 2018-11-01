Bengal & Assam Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 25.25 crore, down 7.72% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 25.25 crore in September 2018 down 7.72% from Rs. 27.36 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.90 crore in September 2018 down 6.67% from Rs. 23.46 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.61 crore in September 2018 down 9.46% from Rs. 27.18 crore in September 2017.

Bengal & Assam EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.22 in September 2018 from Rs. 27.02 in September 2017.

Bengal & Assam shares closed at 1,585.30 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -35.31% returns over the last 6 months and -19.92% over the last 12 months.