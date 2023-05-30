English
    Bengal & Assam Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.94 crore, up 300.51% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.94 crore in March 2023 up 300.51% from Rs. 10.72 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.03 crore in March 2023 up 1029.98% from Rs. 4.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.38 crore in March 2023 up 512.37% from Rs. 10.35 crore in March 2022.

    Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 45.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.00 in March 2022.

    Bengal & Assam shares closed at 4,879.35 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.71% returns over the last 6 months and 93.98% over the last 12 months.

    Bengal and Assam Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.942.1710.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.942.1710.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.880.950.81
    Depreciation0.130.170.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.460.531.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.470.528.36
    Other Income22.771.891.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.252.4110.19
    Interest3.683.744.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.56-1.325.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax59.56-1.325.29
    Tax8.530.570.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.03-1.904.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.03-1.904.52
    Equity Share Capital11.3011.3011.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS45.18-1.684.00
    Diluted EPS45.18-1.684.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS45.18-1.684.00
    Diluted EPS45.18-1.684.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 08:44 am