Bengal & Assam Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.94 crore, up 300.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.94 crore in March 2023 up 300.51% from Rs. 10.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.03 crore in March 2023 up 1029.98% from Rs. 4.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.38 crore in March 2023 up 512.37% from Rs. 10.35 crore in March 2022.

Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 45.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.00 in March 2022.

Bengal & Assam shares closed at 4,879.35 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.71% returns over the last 6 months and 93.98% over the last 12 months.