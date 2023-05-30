Bengal & Assam Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.94 crore, up 300.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.94 crore in March 2023 up 300.51% from Rs. 10.72 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.03 crore in March 2023 up 1029.98% from Rs. 4.52 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.38 crore in March 2023 up 512.37% from Rs. 10.35 crore in March 2022.
Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 45.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.00 in March 2022.
Bengal & Assam shares closed at 4,879.35 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.71% returns over the last 6 months and 93.98% over the last 12 months.
|Bengal and Assam Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.94
|2.17
|10.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.94
|2.17
|10.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.88
|0.95
|0.81
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.17
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.46
|0.53
|1.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.47
|0.52
|8.36
|Other Income
|22.77
|1.89
|1.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|63.25
|2.41
|10.19
|Interest
|3.68
|3.74
|4.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|59.56
|-1.32
|5.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|59.56
|-1.32
|5.29
|Tax
|8.53
|0.57
|0.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|51.03
|-1.90
|4.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|51.03
|-1.90
|4.52
|Equity Share Capital
|11.30
|11.30
|11.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|45.18
|-1.68
|4.00
|Diluted EPS
|45.18
|-1.68
|4.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|45.18
|-1.68
|4.00
|Diluted EPS
|45.18
|-1.68
|4.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited