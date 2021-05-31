MARKET NEWS

Bengal & Assam Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.10 crore, down 59.03% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2021 / 07:56 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.10 crore in March 2021 down 59.03% from Rs. 63.71 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.39 crore in March 2021 down 70.88% from Rs. 56.28 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.21 crore in March 2021 down 59.79% from Rs. 62.69 crore in March 2020.

Bengal & Assam EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.51 in March 2021 from Rs. 49.82 in March 2020.

Bengal & Assam shares closed at 1,519.95 on May 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 10.97% returns over the last 6 months and 26.66% over the last 12 months.

Bengal and Assam Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations26.102.8563.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations26.102.8563.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.670.780.66
Depreciation0.230.200.35
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.090.521.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.111.3560.90
Other Income1.881.771.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.983.1262.34
Interest8.118.398.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.88-5.2753.66
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax16.88-5.2753.66
Tax0.490.50-2.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.39-5.7656.28
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.39-5.7656.28
Equity Share Capital11.3011.3011.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.51-5.1049.82
Diluted EPS14.51-5.1049.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.51-5.1049.82
Diluted EPS14.51-5.1049.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2021 07:44 pm

