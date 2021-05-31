Bengal & Assam Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.10 crore, down 59.03% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2021 / 07:56 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.10 crore in March 2021 down 59.03% from Rs. 63.71 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.39 crore in March 2021 down 70.88% from Rs. 56.28 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.21 crore in March 2021 down 59.79% from Rs. 62.69 crore in March 2020.
Bengal & Assam EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.51 in March 2021 from Rs. 49.82 in March 2020.
Bengal & Assam shares closed at 1,519.95 on May 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 10.97% returns over the last 6 months and 26.66% over the last 12 months.
|Bengal and Assam Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.10
|2.85
|63.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.10
|2.85
|63.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.67
|0.78
|0.66
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.20
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.09
|0.52
|1.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.11
|1.35
|60.90
|Other Income
|1.88
|1.77
|1.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.98
|3.12
|62.34
|Interest
|8.11
|8.39
|8.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|16.88
|-5.27
|53.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|16.88
|-5.27
|53.66
|Tax
|0.49
|0.50
|-2.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|16.39
|-5.76
|56.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|16.39
|-5.76
|56.28
|Equity Share Capital
|11.30
|11.30
|11.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.51
|-5.10
|49.82
|Diluted EPS
|14.51
|-5.10
|49.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.51
|-5.10
|49.82
|Diluted EPS
|14.51
|-5.10
|49.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited