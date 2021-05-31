Bengal & Assam Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.10 crore, down 59.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.10 crore in March 2021 down 59.03% from Rs. 63.71 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.39 crore in March 2021 down 70.88% from Rs. 56.28 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.21 crore in March 2021 down 59.79% from Rs. 62.69 crore in March 2020.

Bengal & Assam EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.51 in March 2021 from Rs. 49.82 in March 2020.

Bengal & Assam shares closed at 1,519.95 on May 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 10.97% returns over the last 6 months and 26.66% over the last 12 months.