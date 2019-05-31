Bengal & Assam Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 37.83 crore, up 349.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.83 crore in March 2019 up 349.8% from Rs. 8.41 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.63 crore in March 2019 up 237.12% from Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.36 crore in March 2019 up 420.33% from Rs. 7.18 crore in March 2018.
Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 13.84 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.34 in March 2018.
Bengal & Assam shares closed at 1,644.95 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 1.20% returns over the last 6 months and -24.62% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bengal and Assam Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.83
|3.65
|8.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.83
|3.65
|8.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.89
|0.62
|0.50
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.06
|0.39
|2.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|35.80
|2.56
|5.62
|Other Income
|1.48
|1.44
|1.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|37.28
|4.00
|7.08
|Interest
|21.35
|2.18
|2.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|15.93
|1.82
|4.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|15.93
|1.82
|4.22
|Tax
|0.30
|-0.01
|-0.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|15.63
|1.83
|4.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|15.63
|1.83
|4.64
|Equity Share Capital
|8.04
|8.68
|8.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.84
|2.10
|5.34
|Diluted EPS
|13.65
|2.10
|5.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.84
|2.10
|5.34
|Diluted EPS
|13.65
|2.10
|5.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited