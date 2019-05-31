Bengal & Assam Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 37.83 crore, up 349.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.83 crore in March 2019 up 349.8% from Rs. 8.41 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.63 crore in March 2019 up 237.12% from Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.36 crore in March 2019 up 420.33% from Rs. 7.18 crore in March 2018.

Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 13.84 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.34 in March 2018.

Bengal & Assam shares closed at 1,644.95 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 1.20% returns over the last 6 months and -24.62% over the last 12 months.