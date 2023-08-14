English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bengal & Assam Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, up 31.23% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in June 2023 up 31.23% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2023 up 69.31% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2023 up 11.06% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2022.

    Bengal & Assam shares closed at 4,877.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.00% returns over the last 6 months and 68.24% over the last 12 months.

    Bengal and Assam Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.1842.941.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.1842.941.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.850.880.79
    Depreciation0.130.130.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.481.460.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.7240.470.32
    Other Income1.6622.771.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.3863.252.11
    Interest3.223.684.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.8459.56-2.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.8459.56-2.63
    Tax0.098.530.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.9451.03-3.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.9451.03-3.06
    Equity Share Capital11.3011.3011.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.8345.18-2.71
    Diluted EPS-0.8345.18-2.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.8345.18-2.71
    Diluted EPS-0.8345.18-2.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bengal & Assam #Bengal and Assam Company #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!