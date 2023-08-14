Bengal & Assam Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, up 31.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in June 2023 up 31.23% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2023 up 69.31% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2023 up 11.06% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2022.

Bengal & Assam shares closed at 4,877.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.00% returns over the last 6 months and 68.24% over the last 12 months.