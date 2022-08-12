Bengal & Assam Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore, down 34.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore in June 2022 down 34.32% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2022 up 44.13% from Rs. 5.48 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2022 down 30.46% from Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2021.
Bengal & Assam shares closed at 2,898.80 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.43% returns over the last 6 months and 57.64% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bengal and Assam Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.66
|10.72
|2.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.66
|10.72
|2.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.79
|0.81
|0.73
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.16
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.40
|1.38
|0.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.32
|8.36
|1.28
|Other Income
|1.78
|1.83
|1.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.11
|10.19
|3.09
|Interest
|4.73
|4.90
|7.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.63
|5.29
|-4.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.63
|5.29
|-4.86
|Tax
|0.43
|0.77
|0.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.06
|4.52
|-5.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.06
|4.52
|-5.48
|Equity Share Capital
|11.30
|11.30
|11.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.71
|4.00
|-4.85
|Diluted EPS
|-2.71
|4.00
|-4.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.71
|4.00
|-4.85
|Diluted EPS
|-2.71
|4.00
|-4.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited