Bengal & Assam Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore, down 34.32% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore in June 2022 down 34.32% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2022 up 44.13% from Rs. 5.48 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2022 down 30.46% from Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2021.

Bengal & Assam shares closed at 2,898.80 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.43% returns over the last 6 months and 57.64% over the last 12 months.

Bengal and Assam Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.66 10.72 2.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.66 10.72 2.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.79 0.81 0.73
Depreciation 0.15 0.16 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.40 1.38 0.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.32 8.36 1.28
Other Income 1.78 1.83 1.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.11 10.19 3.09
Interest 4.73 4.90 7.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.63 5.29 -4.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.63 5.29 -4.86
Tax 0.43 0.77 0.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.06 4.52 -5.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.06 4.52 -5.48
Equity Share Capital 11.30 11.30 11.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.71 4.00 -4.85
Diluted EPS -2.71 4.00 -4.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.71 4.00 -4.85
Diluted EPS -2.71 4.00 -4.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bengal &amp; Assam #Bengal and Assam Company #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:00 am
