Bengal & Assam Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore, down 34.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore in June 2022 down 34.32% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2022 up 44.13% from Rs. 5.48 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2022 down 30.46% from Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2021.

Bengal & Assam shares closed at 2,898.80 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.43% returns over the last 6 months and 57.64% over the last 12 months.