Bengal & Assam Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.17 crore, down 45.99% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.17 crore in December 2022 down 45.99% from Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2022 down 601.64% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2022 down 45.11% from Rs. 4.70 crore in December 2021.

Bengal and Assam Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.17 97.26 4.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.17 97.26 4.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.95 0.90 0.99
Depreciation 0.17 0.15 0.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.53 2.48 0.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.52 93.74 2.46
Other Income 1.89 2.78 2.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.41 96.52 4.53
Interest 3.74 4.43 5.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.32 92.08 -1.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.32 92.08 -1.17
Tax 0.57 16.30 -1.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.90 75.78 0.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.90 75.78 0.38
Equity Share Capital 11.30 11.30 11.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.68 67.08 0.34
Diluted EPS -1.68 67.08 0.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.68 67.08 0.34
Diluted EPS -1.68 67.08 0.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited