    Bengal & Assam Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.17 crore, down 45.99% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.17 crore in December 2022 down 45.99% from Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2022 down 601.64% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2022 down 45.11% from Rs. 4.70 crore in December 2021.

    Bengal & Assam shares closed at 3,834.85 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.70% returns over the last 6 months and 53.25% over the last 12 months.

    Bengal and Assam Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.1797.264.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.1797.264.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.950.900.99
    Depreciation0.170.150.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.532.480.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.5293.742.46
    Other Income1.892.782.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.4196.524.53
    Interest3.744.435.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.3292.08-1.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.3292.08-1.17
    Tax0.5716.30-1.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.9075.780.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.9075.780.38
    Equity Share Capital11.3011.3011.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.6867.080.34
    Diluted EPS-1.6867.080.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.6867.080.34
    Diluted EPS-1.6867.080.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Feb 16, 2023 09:22 am