Bengal & Assam Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.17 crore, down 45.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.17 crore in December 2022 down 45.99% from Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2022 down 601.64% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2022 down 45.11% from Rs. 4.70 crore in December 2021.

Bengal & Assam shares closed at 3,834.85 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.70% returns over the last 6 months and 53.25% over the last 12 months.