Bengal & Assam Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.17 crore, down 45.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.17 crore in December 2022 down 45.99% from Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2022 down 601.64% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2022 down 45.11% from Rs. 4.70 crore in December 2021.
Bengal & Assam shares closed at 3,834.85 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.70% returns over the last 6 months and 53.25% over the last 12 months.
|Bengal and Assam Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.17
|97.26
|4.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.17
|97.26
|4.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.95
|0.90
|0.99
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.15
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.53
|2.48
|0.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.52
|93.74
|2.46
|Other Income
|1.89
|2.78
|2.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.41
|96.52
|4.53
|Interest
|3.74
|4.43
|5.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.32
|92.08
|-1.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.32
|92.08
|-1.17
|Tax
|0.57
|16.30
|-1.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.90
|75.78
|0.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.90
|75.78
|0.38
|Equity Share Capital
|11.30
|11.30
|11.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.68
|67.08
|0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-1.68
|67.08
|0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.68
|67.08
|0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-1.68
|67.08
|0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
