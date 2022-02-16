Bengal & Assam Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.02 crore, up 40.99% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.02 crore in December 2021 up 40.99% from Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021 up 106.57% from Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.70 crore in December 2021 up 41.57% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2020.
Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.10 in December 2020.
Bengal & Assam shares closed at 2,483.05 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.69% returns over the last 6 months and 69.18% over the last 12 months.
|Bengal and Assam Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.02
|85.59
|2.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.02
|85.59
|2.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.99
|0.73
|0.78
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.16
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.41
|1.64
|0.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.46
|83.05
|1.35
|Other Income
|2.07
|1.81
|1.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.53
|84.86
|3.12
|Interest
|5.70
|7.89
|8.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.17
|76.97
|-5.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.17
|76.97
|-5.27
|Tax
|-1.55
|15.11
|0.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.38
|61.86
|-5.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.38
|61.86
|-5.76
|Equity Share Capital
|11.30
|11.30
|11.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.34
|54.76
|-5.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.34
|54.76
|-5.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.34
|54.76
|-5.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.34
|54.76
|-5.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited