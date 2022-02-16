Bengal & Assam Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.02 crore, up 40.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.02 crore in December 2021 up 40.99% from Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021 up 106.57% from Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.70 crore in December 2021 up 41.57% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2020.

Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.10 in December 2020.

Bengal & Assam shares closed at 2,483.05 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.69% returns over the last 6 months and 69.18% over the last 12 months.