Bengal & Assam Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.85 crore, down 73.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.85 crore in December 2020 down 73.31% from Rs. 10.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2020 down 661.04% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2020 down 70.85% from Rs. 11.39 crore in December 2019.

Bengal & Assam shares closed at 1,419.45 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given -0.62% returns over the last 6 months and -14.87% over the last 12 months.