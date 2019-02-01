Bengal & Assam Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.65 crore, down 3.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.65 crore in December 2018 down 3.51% from Rs. 3.79 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2018 up 78.19% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2018 down 5.34% from Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2017.

Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 2.10 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.18 in December 2017.

Bengal & Assam shares closed at 1,444.70 on January 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -34.83% returns over the last 6 months and -44.55% over the last 12 months.