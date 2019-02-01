Bengal & Assam Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.65 crore, down 3.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.65 crore in December 2018 down 3.51% from Rs. 3.79 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2018 up 78.19% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2018 down 5.34% from Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2017.
Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 2.10 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.18 in December 2017.
Bengal & Assam shares closed at 1,444.70 on January 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -34.83% returns over the last 6 months and -44.55% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bengal and Assam Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.65
|25.25
|3.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.65
|25.25
|3.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.62
|0.53
|0.60
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|1.54
|0.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.56
|23.10
|2.74
|Other Income
|1.44
|1.43
|1.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.00
|24.53
|4.24
|Interest
|2.18
|2.35
|3.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.82
|22.18
|1.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.82
|22.18
|1.05
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.28
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.83
|21.90
|1.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.83
|21.90
|1.03
|Equity Share Capital
|8.68
|8.68
|8.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.10
|25.22
|1.18
|Diluted EPS
|2.10
|25.22
|1.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.10
|25.22
|1.18
|Diluted EPS
|2.10
|25.22
|1.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited