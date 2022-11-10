Bengal & Assam Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,227.90 crore, up 25.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 4,227.90 crore in September 2022 up 25.1% from Rs. 3,379.50 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 190.05 crore in September 2022 up 51.12% from Rs. 125.76 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 392.99 crore in September 2022 up 0.52% from Rs. 390.96 crore in September 2021.
Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 168.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 111.34 in September 2021.
Bengal & Assam shares closed at 3,116.55 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.78% returns over the last 6 months and 46.95% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bengal and Assam Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,227.90
|4,167.29
|3,379.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,227.90
|4,167.29
|3,379.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,602.18
|2,847.05
|2,154.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|213.80
|125.93
|61.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|55.99
|-118.97
|-56.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|358.19
|351.88
|316.29
|Depreciation
|110.16
|111.70
|107.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|617.07
|608.33
|526.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|270.51
|241.37
|269.90
|Other Income
|12.31
|9.32
|13.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|282.83
|250.69
|283.52
|Interest
|116.93
|107.17
|115.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|165.90
|143.53
|168.15
|Exceptional Items
|-23.10
|-34.50
|1.97
|P/L Before Tax
|142.80
|109.03
|170.12
|Tax
|42.62
|38.94
|58.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|100.18
|70.09
|111.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|100.18
|70.09
|111.33
|Minority Interest
|-19.79
|-23.53
|-27.50
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|109.66
|174.35
|41.94
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|190.05
|220.92
|125.76
|Equity Share Capital
|11.30
|11.30
|11.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|168.24
|195.56
|111.34
|Diluted EPS
|168.24
|195.56
|111.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|168.24
|195.56
|111.34
|Diluted EPS
|168.24
|195.56
|111.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited