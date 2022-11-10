 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengal & Assam Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,227.90 crore, up 25.1% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,227.90 crore in September 2022 up 25.1% from Rs. 3,379.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 190.05 crore in September 2022 up 51.12% from Rs. 125.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 392.99 crore in September 2022 up 0.52% from Rs. 390.96 crore in September 2021.

Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 168.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 111.34 in September 2021.

Bengal & Assam shares closed at 3,116.55 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.78% returns over the last 6 months and 46.95% over the last 12 months.

Bengal and Assam Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,227.90 4,167.29 3,379.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,227.90 4,167.29 3,379.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,602.18 2,847.05 2,154.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 213.80 125.93 61.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 55.99 -118.97 -56.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 358.19 351.88 316.29
Depreciation 110.16 111.70 107.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 617.07 608.33 526.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 270.51 241.37 269.90
Other Income 12.31 9.32 13.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 282.83 250.69 283.52
Interest 116.93 107.17 115.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 165.90 143.53 168.15
Exceptional Items -23.10 -34.50 1.97
P/L Before Tax 142.80 109.03 170.12
Tax 42.62 38.94 58.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 100.18 70.09 111.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 100.18 70.09 111.33
Minority Interest -19.79 -23.53 -27.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates 109.66 174.35 41.94
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 190.05 220.92 125.76
Equity Share Capital 11.30 11.30 11.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 168.24 195.56 111.34
Diluted EPS 168.24 195.56 111.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 168.24 195.56 111.34
Diluted EPS 168.24 195.56 111.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:10 pm
