Bengal & Assam Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,227.90 crore, up 25.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,227.90 crore in September 2022 up 25.1% from Rs. 3,379.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 190.05 crore in September 2022 up 51.12% from Rs. 125.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 392.99 crore in September 2022 up 0.52% from Rs. 390.96 crore in September 2021.

Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 168.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 111.34 in September 2021.

Bengal & Assam shares closed at 3,116.55 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.78% returns over the last 6 months and 46.95% over the last 12 months.