    Bengal & Assam Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,227.90 crore, up 25.1% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,227.90 crore in September 2022 up 25.1% from Rs. 3,379.50 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 190.05 crore in September 2022 up 51.12% from Rs. 125.76 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 392.99 crore in September 2022 up 0.52% from Rs. 390.96 crore in September 2021.

    Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 168.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 111.34 in September 2021.

    Bengal & Assam shares closed at 3,116.55 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.78% returns over the last 6 months and 46.95% over the last 12 months.

    Bengal and Assam Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,227.904,167.293,379.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,227.904,167.293,379.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,602.182,847.052,154.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods213.80125.9361.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks55.99-118.97-56.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost358.19351.88316.29
    Depreciation110.16111.70107.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses617.07608.33526.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax270.51241.37269.90
    Other Income12.319.3213.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax282.83250.69283.52
    Interest116.93107.17115.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax165.90143.53168.15
    Exceptional Items-23.10-34.501.97
    P/L Before Tax142.80109.03170.12
    Tax42.6238.9458.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities100.1870.09111.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period100.1870.09111.33
    Minority Interest-19.79-23.53-27.50
    Share Of P/L Of Associates109.66174.3541.94
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates190.05220.92125.76
    Equity Share Capital11.3011.3011.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS168.24195.56111.34
    Diluted EPS168.24195.56111.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS168.24195.56111.34
    Diluted EPS168.24195.56111.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    #Bengal & Assam #Bengal and Assam Company #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:10 pm