Bengal & Assam Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,103.41 crore, up 10.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 4,103.41 crore in March 2023 up 10.84% from Rs. 3,702.19 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 286.83 crore in March 2023 up 47.41% from Rs. 194.59 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 523.02 crore in March 2023 up 91.33% from Rs. 273.36 crore in March 2022.
Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 253.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 172.26 in March 2022.
Bengal & Assam shares closed at 4,879.35 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.71% returns over the last 6 months and 93.98% over the last 12 months.
|Bengal and Assam Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,103.41
|3,993.05
|3,702.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,103.41
|3,993.05
|3,702.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,408.58
|2,653.09
|2,466.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|137.72
|74.02
|147.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|56.88
|-120.27
|-90.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|368.51
|372.27
|331.19
|Depreciation
|120.18
|113.66
|108.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|650.62
|640.18
|590.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|360.91
|260.10
|149.25
|Other Income
|41.92
|19.95
|16.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|402.84
|280.05
|165.30
|Interest
|134.59
|129.16
|108.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|268.24
|150.89
|56.72
|Exceptional Items
|10.21
|-14.13
|5.58
|P/L Before Tax
|278.45
|136.76
|62.30
|Tax
|82.29
|50.40
|17.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|196.17
|86.37
|44.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|196.17
|86.37
|44.91
|Minority Interest
|-57.85
|-31.78
|-19.88
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|148.52
|185.32
|169.56
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|286.83
|239.91
|194.59
|Equity Share Capital
|11.30
|11.30
|11.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|253.92
|212.38
|172.26
|Diluted EPS
|253.92
|212.38
|172.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|253.92
|212.38
|172.26
|Diluted EPS
|253.92
|212.38
|172.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited