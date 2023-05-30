English
    Bengal & Assam Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,103.41 crore, up 10.84% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,103.41 crore in March 2023 up 10.84% from Rs. 3,702.19 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 286.83 crore in March 2023 up 47.41% from Rs. 194.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 523.02 crore in March 2023 up 91.33% from Rs. 273.36 crore in March 2022.

    Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 253.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 172.26 in March 2022.

    Bengal & Assam shares closed at 4,879.35 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.71% returns over the last 6 months and 93.98% over the last 12 months.

    Bengal and Assam Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,103.413,993.053,702.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,103.413,993.053,702.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,408.582,653.092,466.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods137.7274.02147.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks56.88-120.27-90.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost368.51372.27331.19
    Depreciation120.18113.66108.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses650.62640.18590.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax360.91260.10149.25
    Other Income41.9219.9516.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax402.84280.05165.30
    Interest134.59129.16108.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax268.24150.8956.72
    Exceptional Items10.21-14.135.58
    P/L Before Tax278.45136.7662.30
    Tax82.2950.4017.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities196.1786.3744.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period196.1786.3744.91
    Minority Interest-57.85-31.78-19.88
    Share Of P/L Of Associates148.52185.32169.56
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates286.83239.91194.59
    Equity Share Capital11.3011.3011.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS253.92212.38172.26
    Diluted EPS253.92212.38172.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS253.92212.38172.26
    Diluted EPS253.92212.38172.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

