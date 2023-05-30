Bengal & Assam Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,103.41 crore, up 10.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,103.41 crore in March 2023 up 10.84% from Rs. 3,702.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 286.83 crore in March 2023 up 47.41% from Rs. 194.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 523.02 crore in March 2023 up 91.33% from Rs. 273.36 crore in March 2022.

Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 253.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 172.26 in March 2022.

Bengal & Assam shares closed at 4,879.35 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.71% returns over the last 6 months and 93.98% over the last 12 months.