Bengal & Assam Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,318.34 crore, up 37.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,318.34 crore in March 2021 up 37.79% from Rs. 2,408.29 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 241.25 crore in March 2021 up 153.99% from Rs. 94.99 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 513.53 crore in March 2021 up 64.39% from Rs. 312.39 crore in March 2020.

Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 213.56 in March 2021 from Rs. 84.09 in March 2020.

Bengal & Assam shares closed at 1,519.95 on May 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 10.97% returns over the last 6 months and 26.66% over the last 12 months.