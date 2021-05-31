Bengal & Assam Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,318.34 crore, up 37.79% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2021 / 08:02 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,318.34 crore in March 2021 up 37.79% from Rs. 2,408.29 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 241.25 crore in March 2021 up 153.99% from Rs. 94.99 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 513.53 crore in March 2021 up 64.39% from Rs. 312.39 crore in March 2020.
Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 213.56 in March 2021 from Rs. 84.09 in March 2020.
Bengal & Assam shares closed at 1,519.95 on May 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 10.97% returns over the last 6 months and 26.66% over the last 12 months.
|Bengal and Assam Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,318.34
|3,238.65
|2,408.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,318.34
|3,238.65
|2,408.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,072.17
|1,883.60
|1,571.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|55.27
|65.49
|47.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-155.35
|-70.79
|-192.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|326.01
|314.20
|278.61
|Depreciation
|105.20
|109.61
|116.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|530.13
|491.10
|401.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|384.92
|445.45
|185.23
|Other Income
|23.42
|10.67
|10.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|408.33
|456.12
|195.83
|Interest
|114.63
|114.77
|148.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|293.70
|341.35
|47.48
|Exceptional Items
|9.50
|40.18
|-65.12
|P/L Before Tax
|303.20
|381.53
|-17.64
|Tax
|91.44
|126.14
|-28.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|211.76
|255.39
|11.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-6.92
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|204.84
|255.39
|11.26
|Minority Interest
|-95.96
|-112.15
|27.73
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|132.37
|82.25
|56.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|241.25
|225.49
|94.99
|Equity Share Capital
|11.30
|11.30
|11.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|213.56
|199.62
|84.09
|Diluted EPS
|213.56
|199.62
|84.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|213.56
|199.62
|84.09
|Diluted EPS
|213.56
|199.62
|84.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited