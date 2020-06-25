Bengal & Assam Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,408.29 crore, down 78.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,408.29 crore in March 2020 down 78.49% from Rs. 11,198.61 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.99 crore in March 2020 down 17.07% from Rs. 114.53 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 312.39 crore in March 2020 down 75.04% from Rs. 1,251.41 crore in March 2019.

Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 84.09 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Bengal & Assam shares closed at 1,485.55 on June 24, 2020 (BSE) and has given 14.35% returns over the last 6 months and -2.39% over the last 12 months.