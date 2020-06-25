Bengal & Assam Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,408.29 crore, down 78.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bengal and Assam Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,408.29 crore in March 2020 down 78.49% from Rs. 11,198.61 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.99 crore in March 2020 down 17.07% from Rs. 114.53 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 312.39 crore in March 2020 down 75.04% from Rs. 1,251.41 crore in March 2019.
Bengal & Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 84.09 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.
Bengal & Assam shares closed at 1,485.55 on June 24, 2020 (BSE) and has given 14.35% returns over the last 6 months and -2.39% over the last 12 months.
|Bengal and Assam Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,408.29
|2,735.20
|11,198.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,408.29
|2,735.20
|11,198.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,571.90
|1,634.29
|292.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|47.15
|52.64
|7,584.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-192.76
|42.59
|742.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|278.61
|289.65
|-403.69
|Depreciation
|116.56
|96.95
|336.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|401.58
|448.10
|1,793.65
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|185.23
|170.99
|853.59
|Other Income
|10.60
|11.35
|61.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|195.83
|182.34
|914.98
|Interest
|148.36
|148.76
|541.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|47.48
|33.58
|373.32
|Exceptional Items
|-65.12
|0.81
|-90.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.64
|34.39
|283.32
|Tax
|-28.90
|5.14
|103.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.26
|29.25
|180.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.26
|29.25
|180.17
|Minority Interest
|27.73
|-7.99
|-88.49
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|56.00
|46.45
|22.85
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|94.99
|67.71
|114.53
|Equity Share Capital
|11.30
|11.30
|8.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|2,786.82
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|84.09
|59.94
|--
|Diluted EPS
|84.09
|59.94
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|84.09
|59.94
|--
|Diluted EPS
|84.09
|59.94
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 09:15 am